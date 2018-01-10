Former NetOne Ceo Reward Kangai Arrested

Former Netone chief executive officer Reward Kangai has been arrested and is detained at Avondale Police Station in Harare.

Kangai’s arrest comes barely a week after he wrote a letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to launch an investigation into Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Minister Supa Mandiwanzira on allegations of criminal abuse of office or corruption.

In his letter, Kangai accused Mandiwanzira of acquiring Telecel Zimbabwe to benefit the minister and former first lady Grace Mugabe at the expense of the public. He also accused Mandiwanzira of establishing a cartel of corrupt individuals such as Francis Mawindi, Brian Mutandiro, Ozias Bvute, Sibusisiwe Ndhlovu, Alex Marufu, Kudakwashe Nyashanu, Darlington Gutu and Peter Chingoka whom he appointed in strategic and influential positions.

However, Mandiwanzira was cleared by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) cleared Mandiwanzira of any wrongdoing. Kangai then accused ZACC of trying to protect Mandiwanzira by whitewashing the charges made against him. Kangai also bemoaned the fact that ZACC was now coming after him for corruption.