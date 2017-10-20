Forex dealers nabbed, dragged to court

TWO Mutare illegal money changers were last Friday hauled before the courts on allegations of contravening the Exchange Control Act after they were arrested for dealing in foreign currency in the Central Business District. Kelvin Mapeta (30), who resides at house number 54, Herbert Chitepo Street and Decide Chodokufa (37) of house number 16, Sussex Gardens appeared before senior Mutare magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura last Friday.

They both denied the charges and were granted $50 bail each. They will be back in court for trial on October 27. Public prosecutor Mr Fletcher Karombe told the court that Mapeta was arrested while dealing in foreign currency.

“Detective Sergeant Manwere and Ernest Manyara were deployed to do surveillance duties in the city centre. The two police officers saw the accused person transacting with Priscilla Mugabe, who wanted to change $20 to South African rands at Mudzviti Bus Terminus along Herbert Chitepo Street.

“The detectives approached the suspect and arrested him. He was found in possession of US$190, $996 bond notes and R100. The money will be used in court as exhibit,’’ he said.

During the same surveillance operation, Detective Sergeant Manwere, who was now in the company of Detective Constable Muzogwi, arrested Chodokufa at the same bus terminus. – Manica Post