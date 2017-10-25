Ex-deputy minister Muguti evicted

HARARE – Former deputy Health and Child Care minister Edwin Muguti has been evicted from his business premises in Gweru, following allegations he failed to pay $19 000 in rentals.

Communications and Allied Industries Pension Fund dragged Muguti to the High Court in July, seeking cancellation of the lease agreement and Muguti’s eviction.

However, Muguti did not respond to the application, which has prompted the Communications and Allied Industries Pension Fund to have the matter set down for hearing today on the unopposed roll.

According to court papers, the pension fund owns the property, commonly known as TelOne Building, which comprises offices — part of which Muguti is occupying.

In its declaration, the pension fund said it previously had a lease agreement with the late Dr Marikano before Muguti moved in and assumed the lease through Marikano’s executor.

“The defendant (Muguti) took occupation of the offices on September 1 and up to now no cent has been paid towards rentals and operational costs. The rentals are pegged at $900 per month. To date, the defendant is in arrears of $19 277, 85,” the pension fund said.

“It was a term of the lease agreement that the defendant would pay to the landlord all actual damages caused by his holding over occupation of the premises in the event of a dispute arising between the parties.”

The company also said it was a term of the lease agreement that it would charge interest at the rate of 2, 7 percent per month on all overdue rentals and that whoever would be a tenant at the property would be liable for any lawsuit costs it would incur.

“Despite demand, the defendant has failed and/or neglected to make payments of the outstanding arrears, wherefore, plaintiff’s claim against the defendant is for: Cancellation of the lease agreement and ejectment of the defendant from first floor, Medical Chambers, TelOne Building, Robert Mugabe Way, Gweru,” the firm said.

According to court papers, the company is also demanding the rental arrears and operational costs, as well as holding over damages at the rate of $30 per day from the date of the issuance of the summons to the date of vacation.