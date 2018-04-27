Cop pours poisonous liquid into wife’s privates

A BULAWAYO-based police officer allegedly strangled his wife before dousing her vagina with an unspecified poisonous substance.

The wife, Zanele Dube, revealed that she walked out of her marriage after her husband Albert Nyika, stationed at ZRP Nkulumane, subjected her to verbal, physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

Recalling one of the worst incidents, Dube said before putting a poisonous substance on her genitals she once suffered a miscarriage after Nyika violently kicked her bulging stomach. According to Dube it was Nyika’s brutal abuse that forced her to walk out of the marriage.

Nyika’s bizarre plot to fix his wife by dousing a poisonous substance on her genitals was exposed at the Bulawayo Civil Court where Dube was seeking a protection order against him.

“I am the applicant in this matter. The respondent Albert Nyika is my ex-husband and is of a violent nature. During the subsistence of our marriage he was in the habit of verbally and physically assaulting me.

“Sometime in June 2016 he insulted and assaulted me. He also kicked me on the stomach and I was pregnant at that time and as a result I suffered a miscarriage. He also strangled me using his gym equipment before he put a poisonous substance on my private parts.

“As if that was not enough, on 28 November that same year he sexually abused me. It is then my prayer that if this application is not considered as a matter of urgency he might permanently injure or kill me,” said an emotionally disturbed Dube.

In response, Nyika disputed his ex-wife’s accusations saying she was only after tarnishing his image.

“All the allegations she has levelled against me are not true. After our separation I was not even communicating with her and I am surprised why she is saying I am abusing her. She is only after tarnishing my image. I don’t have any problem even if the application is granted in her favour since I am not abusing her,” responded Nyika.

In his judgment the presiding magistrate Tinashe Tashaya ordered Nyika not to verbally, physically and sexually abuse his ex-wife as well as not to communicate with her or visit her place.