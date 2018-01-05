Chatunga, Robert Jr, Under Investigation For Illegal Gold Trade, Russell Goreraza Under Investigation For Murder

Former first lady Grace Mugabe’s sons Robert Jr, Chatunga Bellarmine and Russell Goreraza, as well as son-in-law Simba Chikore, are reportedly in danger of being arrested on a number of charges.

The quartet is part of a group of former high ranking and leading political figures who are being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

According to the weekly newspaper, The Zimbabwe Independent, former president Robert Mugabe’s son Chatunga Bellarmine and Robert Jr together with Bona’s husband Simba Chikore are being investigated for illegal gold trade. Chikore is also being investigated for a number of questionable decisions he made when he was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of struggling national airline, Air Zimbabwe.

Russell, Grace’s son from her first marriage, is facing allegations of murder. Two families are reported to have made pleas to the anti-corruption commission to investigate Russell for attempted murder and the shooting and killing of a miner in Kadoma. Russell is alleged to have shot an employee at Tolrose Gold Mine in Kadoma after he allegedly invaded the mine and wrestled control of it from Jameson Rushwaya in October 2013.

Robert Jr and Chatunga Bellarmine became notorious for the playboy lifestyles and made waves in the media due to their extravagant spending. However, since their father was ousted from power by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in November, the boys have kept a rather low profile.

In early December Robert Jr announced that the brothers had launched their own clothing label, xGx, with men’s tee-shirts going for $300 and ladies’ tops go for $250. Russell also hogged the limelight when he imported two Rolls Royce limousines last year.

More: The Zimbabwe Independent