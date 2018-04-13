Bus crew member found with 16 stamped Zimbabwean passports

BEITBRIDGE-A Zimbabwean bus crew member has been arrested after South African Revenue Service scanner officials found him in possession of 16 Zimbabwean passports which had arrival and departure stamps.

“A bus crew member was arrested at the Beitbridge Border Post after he was found with stamped passports, for more information contact Brigadier Mojapelo who knows where he is detained,” said a Constable Radzilani.

Efforts to get a comment from the Brigadier were fruitless as his number was not being picked.

Indications are that the officials who stamped the passports may be arrested for fraud soon.news