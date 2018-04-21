Another Zimbabwean woman nabbed for drugs trafficking in India

New Delhi, India, – Indian govermnent’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a Zimbabwean woman and seized drugs worth Rs. 35 lakh from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Earlier this month another Zimbabwean woman Betty Rame was arrested at Delhi Airport with drugs loaded in her luggage. The CISF said Betty Rame took the drugs from an African peddler in Delhi. She reached Mumbai from Zimbabwe on March 20 and had visited India earlier in November last year.

While the woman from Zimbabwe tried to give the security agencies a slip by leaving her bag behind and changing clothes in the washroom, CISF personnel intercepted her after she came out of the washroom. She was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with the seized drugs.

CISF officials said the incident was detected at 11.45pm on Friday, when Blessing Munetsi came for screening to board a flight to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. One of her bags looked suspicious. Officials said the bag was then physically checked, which revealed almost 40 plastic rolls. By this time Munetsi slipped away and headed to the nearest washroom to change her clothes.

“She realised that the bag was found to be suspicious and the drugs will be discovered on the plastic rolls she was carrying. Each roll had nearly 200gram of a substance, which tested positive for pseudoephedrine after being checked by a narcotic drug detection kit. Though the passenger went to the washroom, her movement was tracked by CCTV surveillance and she was immediately taken into custody,” said a senior CISF official.

Preliminary investigation revealed that she was carrying nearly 5kg drug and a team of NCB was informed immediately. Pseudoephedrine is a popular party drug and valued at Rs 7 lakh per kg.