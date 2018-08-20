500 People To Attend Constitutional Court Hearing For Presidential Election Petition – JSC

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has said that only 50 people will be accommodated in the Constitutional Court building for the hearing into Nelson Chamisa’s presidential election challenge.

However, the JSC is creating an extension of the court which can accommodate up to 500 people. The commission has already announced that a section of Samora Machel Avenue between Simon Vengesai Muzenda Street (Fourth Street) and Second Street to allow the smooth facilitation of the hearing. Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Secretary Walter Chikwana told ZiFM News,

The Constitutional Court accommodates around 50 people.. so we will not be able to accommodate all the people who would want to witness this hearing.

But we have created an extension court outside the court, where were are going to put up a marquee which will be able to accommodate around 500 people and of those 500 people it will include members of the public, members of the press, diplomats, election observers and some of the lawyers who would want to witness the hearing.

They will be accommodated in that marquee.