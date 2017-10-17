Renewed fears over Tsvangirai’s health

Harare – MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai on Monday cancelled a meeting of the party’s national standing committee, sparking fresh speculation over his health, the state-owned Herald reported.

The former prime minister revealed last year that he was battling colon cancer.

Tsvangirai returned to the country last Friday after having been airlifted to South Africa for treatment when his health deteriorated.

“We were told that the meeting had been cancelled and we will be advised on when it will be held. Naturally, this has sparked fresh speculation on the president’s health,” said an official.

“Only a few have seen him since his return,” said the official.

However, MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said the meeting had been cancelled because Tsvangirai had had other commitments.

Some in the party have asked Tsvangirai to step down, fearing that he might be too frail to contest the 2018 elections.