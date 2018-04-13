Nothing Scandalous About $228 000 Payment, I Deserved That Payment: Charamba Speaks On PSMAS Board Fees

Presidential spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services George Charamba has defended himself over the $228 000 received from Premier Services Medical Aid Society (PSMAS).

Charamba received the money between 2009 and 2013 as board fees. In 2009 civil servants were paid $100 a month. In an interview with Larry Kwirirayi on ZiFM Stereo on Monday evening, Charamba said,

What was scandalous about it? That’s the big question. I was a board member and I got paid for the services that I provided to PSMAS.

I have absolutely a very clear conscience in respect of that money. What was at issue was the fact that did we have to have so many board meetings? Which then translated into the board fees that we all got.

But, you see we were running a behemoth and if you look at the portfolio of PSMAS at the time, it will be a story that will reveal to you the fact that, that became the biggest health funder in the country ahead of everyone else and this is because of the intensity of the oversight role that we played at the time and besides I was representing government interest on PSMAS and got my due on the basis of the board meetings that I attended to. So really my conscience is very very clear and I will serve a little more years including a century if God were to allow me to work in government for that long because my record is clear and my integrity can be vouched… I didn’t get a dime more than I deserved as a board member.