First Lady Visits Babies Born On New Year’s Day

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa visited babies born on New Year at Parirenyatwa Hospital and Harare Hospital.

On 1 January, Mrs Mnangagwa visited children born at Mbuya Nehanda Maternity hospital at Parirenyatwa where ZBC reports she donated unspecified items to the babies. Mbuya Nehanda Maternity hospital recorded six babies, three girls and three boys as at 11.am on 1 January. Among the new borns was a pre-term baby.

Mrs Mnangagwa today visited 33 babies were born at Harare Hospital yesterday. ZBC reports that she also donated to them.

