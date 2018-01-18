Cimas ordered to pay Corp 24

Government has ordered Cimas to suspend, with immediate effect, the requirement for its members to pay cash upfront when seeking services from Corporate 24. Cimas has also been directed to adjudicate and pay all the genuine outstanding claims that arose from members seeking services at Corporate 24 after August 24 2015.

On putative claims raised before August 24 2015, Government left the two parties to resolve the issue between themselves. In his communication to Cimas through a letter dated January 11 2018, Health and Child Care Secretary Major General Dr Gerald Gwinji said Government’s decision was meant to protect members on Cimas medical aid.

“The Ministry instituted numerous attempts to resolve the issue amicably. We are aware of the several settlement attempts. Due to failure to resolve the matter amicably by both parties our office as the regulator has decided to make a determination to protect members as patients and stakeholders involved according to the law guiding the relationship between medical aid societies and service providers,” said Dr Gwinji.

Corporate 24 had approached Government seeking intervention on its termination from giving services to Cimas members resulting in anyone requiring medical services from the institution requested to pay cash upfront in violation of medical aid regulations. The health institution also sought intervention in compelling Cimas to pay outstanding claims, which amounts to $500 000 since 2015 as well as settle the issue of disputed claims.

