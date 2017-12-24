Zanu PF Women’s League calls for extradition of Prof Moyo, Kasukuwere and Grace Mugabe arrest

THE Zanu-PF Women’s League has called on the Government and police to push for the extradition of embattled former Cabinet Ministers, Professor Jonathan Moyo and Mr Saviour Kasukuwere to face prosecution for crimes they committed in the country.

The former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Moyo and former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Mr Kasukuwere are believed to be in self-imposed exile fearing prosecution in Zimbabwe.

The Women’s League has further called for the arrest of former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe who they alleged engaged in acts of corruption using her matrimonial privilege.

Speaking while congratulating President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his appointment as Zanu-PF First Secretary and President, Zanu-PF Secretary for Women Affairs Mabel Chinomona said while they hailed the new political dispensation that ushered in a new Government there was a need for those who committed crimes in the country to face prosecution and bring closure to their cases.

“Cde President, as the Women’s League we are congratulating you on your elevation. Your elevation has marked the dawn of a new era in Zimbabwe.

People are now hopeful and very happy with this move. We know that with you the future is brighter for the nation.

“However, as the Women’s League we call on the Government and the police to work with their international and regional counterparts to repatriate Prof Moyo and (Saviour) Kasukuwere. They need to answer to the crimes they committed here, Prof Moyo is busy boasting on twitter while we all know the crimes he committed this side, they should be arrested,” said Cde Chinomona.

On former First Lady, Mrs Mugabe, Chinomona said she had turned the Women’s League into her own organisation where she could do as she pleased, at the same time abusing power and engaging in a number of corrupt activities.

“She must also be prosecuted for all her misdeeds, actually truth be told this G40 cabal was abusing their powers and they should be prosecuted,” said the Secretary for Women Affairs.

Prof Moyo, Mr Kasukuwere and Mrs Mugabe were leading members of the G40 cabal that had surrounded former President, Cde Mugabe, taking advantage of his advanced age to engage in criminal activities.

The trio were expelled from the ruling party following the successful launch of Operation Restore Legacy that sought to stop the rot that was stinking in the party and causing a security threat in the country.