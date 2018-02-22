VIDEO: Zimbabweans hope they can ‘reset our future’ – Mawarire

Evan Mawarire is a pastor who became a leading human rights and democracy advocate in Zimbabwe after posting videos calling on his fellow citizens to challenge the rule of Robert Mugabe.

In November 2017, Mugabe was ousted by the military after 37 years in power. The new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has promised that free and fair elections will be held by August of this year.

Evan Mawarire spoke to FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman from Geneva about his hopes for change and democracy in his country.



