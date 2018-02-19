Video: Julius Malema Sends Condolence Message, Says Tsvangirai Was Denied Chance To Rule Despite Winning Elections

South African opposition leader and founding leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party Julius Malema has sent his condolence message following the death of former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

In a strongly worded statement, Malema says although he did not agree with Tsvangirai’s politics he admits that Tsvangirai defeated former President Robert Mugabe and was prevented from ruling by the regime.

He urges South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes, saying the will of the people should always be respected.

Malema revealed this while contributing to the debate on the State of the Nation Address. Here is the video

