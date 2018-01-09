Rice-Man Psychology Maziwisa arrested over ‘corrupt’ Zesa deal

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) late Tuesday announced it had arrested Zanu PF MP Psychology Maziwisa and State broadcaster ZBC presenter Oscar Pambuka.

The two were involved in a scam that creamed State power supplier Zesa of tens of thousands supposedly for public relations work through a shadowy company known as Fruitful Communications they co-own.

Zacc spokesperson Phyllis Chikundura confirmed the arrests.

“It is true they were arrested today (Tuesday) and they are being held at Avondale Police Station. They are expected to appear in court tomorrow (Wednesday). Charges against the two are related to their dealings with Zesa,” Chikundura said.

Former Energy Minister Samuel Undenge has also been arrested over the same issue and is currently on bail. Undenge inked the deal with Fruitful Communications.

The arrests are part of a wider crackdown on leading figures of a faction of Zanu PF known as G40 that had former President Robert Mugabe’s support but lost in the game of thrones with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste group that swept to power on the back of a military coup in November.

The operation has also netted former foreign affairs Minister Walter Mzembi, his ex-Finance counterpart Ignatius Chombo and former Zanu PF youth league leader Kudzanai Chipanga. – NewZim