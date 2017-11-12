Reprieve for Mnangagwa allies as Zanu PF backtracks on expulsions

HARARE – The Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Ignatius Chombo has nullified recent recommendations for the suspension and expulsion of party members in Mashonaland West citing procedural shortcomings.

Chombo said the province did not follow procedure as prescribed in the party constitution in recommending the suspension and expulsion of party members including a politburo member who according to standing rules should be expelled by the highest decision making organ and not the provincial executive council.

As such the recent resolutions made in Chinhoyi pertaining the ouster of some members including Prisca Mupfumira and Ziyambi Ziyambi have been set aside.

According to State media report, Chombo made the position clear before a Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial coordinating meeting held in Chinhoyi.

The meeting also discussed the modalities for central committee positions elections scheduled for this week with Mashonaland West having a slot for 31 posts.

Meanwhile, the province has expressed satisfaction at the number of people who have so far registered under the ongoing biometric voter registration exercise.

According to Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Ephraim Chengeta about 250 000 people have to date registered.

The party is targeting a figure of 450 000 voters to register in the province expected before next year’s harmonised election.