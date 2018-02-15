Presidents, Friends And Rivals Unite: How Politicians, Notable People Reacted To Morgan Tsvangirai’s Death

Veteran opposition leader and former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai died last night after succumbing to cancer of the colon at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg. He was 65. His allies, former allies and rivals all seem united in mourning.

Here is how some politicians reacted to his death:

TENDAI BITI @BitiTendai We are stunnedWe are wordless . He was our father ,our commander, our leaderThe warmest among us ,themost loving of all of us The Founder who when no one dared was the 1st to lift his head & look the dictator in the eye .He took body blows for all of us. He led . We are stunned 1,011

Hon. Temba P. Mliswa @TembaMliswa Although he has been unwell we are in shock at the passing of Tsvangirai, a true democrat who fearlessly stood up to the Mugabe regime and was an inspiration to many. Although we may have differed politically I held a deep respect for MT. My condolences to his family.MHDSRIEP 989

Fadzayi Mahere @advocatemahere Morgan Tsvangirai deserves to be declared a national hero – that’s if the national shrine is dedicated to those who contributed to building the great nation that is Zimbabwe, those who believed that our best days are ahead of us & those who were prepared to fight for the dream. 843

