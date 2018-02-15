Presidents, Friends And Rivals Unite: How Politicians, Notable People Reacted To Morgan Tsvangirai’s Death

Veteran opposition leader and former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai died last night after succumbing to cancer of the colon at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre in Johannesburg. He was 65. His allies, former allies and rivals all seem united in mourning.
Here is how some politicians reacted to his death:
My brother @SAPresident we appreciate and salute you for the role you played in enhancing our friendship with the People of South Africa. We wish you well in your next phase of Service and Leadership. @MYANC has once again reminded us the importance of strong political parties
To live in the hearts of others is never to die. Your memory will forever be in the hearts of Zimbabweans. You fought a good fight, RIP Save
We are saddened by the death of MT, we will sit and see how Zimbabweans can honour that Great son of the soil.
We are stunnedWe are wordless . He was our father ,our commander, our leaderThe warmest among us ,themost loving of all of us The Founder who when no one dared was the 1st to lift his head & look the dictator in the eye .He took body blows for all of us. He led . We are stunned
Although he has been unwell we are in shock at the passing of Tsvangirai, a true democrat who fearlessly stood up to the Mugabe regime and was an inspiration to many. Although we may have differed politically I held a deep respect for MT. My condolences to his family.MHDSRIEP
Leaders have people that respect and admire them even outside their Parties, as a result the passing of MT is a blow to the Nation at large and MDC should be aware that the country is in mourning too
The decision on whether to confer MT with National Hero status should not be based on ZANUPF affinity but rather on his status as an icon for democracy to the Nation
The colossus of the struggle for democracy in Zimbabwe & beyond has fallen! The people’s hero is gone. May your dream materialize in our lifetime. Thank you for making me believe that change is possible, the courage & to fight for it, & an opportunity to. RIP Morgan Tsvangirai
Devastated! Numb!
A sad day indeed. MT is gone. A great Zimbabwean. A committed patriot. An exemplary leader. A distinguished fighter for democracy and social justice. MHSRIP.
Rest in peace #MorganTsvangirai true hero of #Zimbabwe. You have fought the good fight.
Whilst Morgan Tsvangirai undoubtedly is a hero of heroes and deserves this status more than most it is unlikely that ZANU PF will confer that on him. Generally they confer that honour on those who believe in violence or the obscenely corrupt and MT was neither of those. https://twitter.com/voiceofzim/status/963907747149504512 …
The tragic passing on of Pres MT is a huge blow to the party and the nation. As a party of excellence, we will unite,be disciplined & honour our HERO.A special Executive meeting @ 10.Presser @ 11am Harvest house.
Morgan Tsvangirai deserves to be declared a national hero – that’s if the national shrine is dedicated to those who contributed to building the great nation that is Zimbabwe, those who believed that our best days are ahead of us & those who were prepared to fight for the dream.
1/2 RIP @mrtsvangirai. It has been 26 years since I first worked with you in 1992. From the trenches of the trade union movement of ZCTU to serving as your Deputy President in the MDC for the past 12 years, I can truly say you, Mr President, are a true democrat.
2/2 @mrtsvangirai was a gallant son of the soil who defeated the Zanu -PF regime for the first against all odds and gave a better life to all Zimbabweans. He shall be sorely missed but never forgotten. May his gallant soul rest in eternal peace.
The EFF sends revolutionary condolences on the passing of MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai
May his soul rest in power!
Yes he is a true democratic hero. But l think there’s nothing special in our national heroes acre of late. Pliz don’t mix him with vampires and carnivores. We can respect him wherever he lies to rest
When a good thing is done wrongly it does not make it a bad thing. MRT is a national hero in my books, period!
Watching news with great sadness. Zimbabwe has suffered a tragic loss tonight. Morgan Tsvangirai was a beacon of hope for so many during Zimbabwe’s darkest days. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Morgan Tsvangirai represented courage and determination in the face of oppression, and gave ordinary Zimbabweans faith to believe in the future. He was one of the bravest political leaders of his time and will be sadly missed.
Zororai murugare VaTsvangirai. Makataridza chivindi panguva yakaoma Vazhinji vakapondwa pamusana penyika asi imi makashingirira kusvika zuro
Kunyangwe zvazvo masimuka zvisati zvaibva, nzira makasiya machenesa VaTsvangirai. Vachateera vanoona mafambiro amaiita. Thank you RIP baba
Photo from when Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwe’s leading opposition politician and his delegation visited me in the States. Morgan spent much of his adult life opposing the murderous Mugabe. Fortunately, Mugabe didn’t do him in– cancer did. RIP
Whether you followed him or not, he had the courage to stand for what he believed in. RIP Morgan Tsvangirai.