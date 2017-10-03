Mugabe in SA, leaves wife Grace behind

Cape Town – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, 93, has arrived in South Africa on an official visit, reports say.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mugabe left Harare for Pretoria on Monday without his wife Grace “who remains at the centre of a legal storm after a Johannesburg hotel brawl with a 20-year-old model in August”.

Mugabe is in South Africa to attend the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The BNC session, which will be co-chaired by both President Jacob Zuma and Mugabe, will afford an opportunity to review the state of the bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring countries

A report by SABC said that Harare believes the results are already tangible.

The visit comes amid speculation that Mugabe could propose that Zimbabwe adopt the South African Rand, the report said.

The neighbouring country is currently using the US dollar as a currency of exchange.