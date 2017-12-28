Mnangagwa says his deputies have to drive ministers

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa today said his two deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, will have to drive ministers.

“The new Vice Presidents are not only expected to perform, but to show results and that entails guarding against complacency. They have to drive the ministers,” he said on his twitter handle.

Chiwenga and Mohadi were sworn in this morning.

“Gone are the days of absenteeism…days of undue delays and forestalling decisions and services in the hope of extorting dirty rewards. Those days are over. We must deliver to our citizens,” the President said.

“The performance of the ministers will be reflected by the supervision given by the two Vice Presidents so the assessment of the two will be based on what comes out of our ministries.”

Mnangagwa has given his administration 100 days to turn around the country’s economy.

He has also promised to hold free and fair elections and says the elections are only six months away.

Mnangagwa is competing former president Robert Mugabe’s term which ends on 21 August.

Though he has been generally regarded as one of the most hated politicians in the country, Mnangagwa is slowly gaining the confidence of the people including investors and those from the opposition.

Opposition legislator Eddie Cross said he believed that despite the obstacles Mnangagwa will deliver.

Zimbabwean investors in South Africa who met Mnangagwa last week have promise to invest $800 million in the country including reviving the national airline Air Zimbabwe. – Insider