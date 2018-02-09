Mnangagwa Govt Invites Strive Masiyiwa To Return Home

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is reported to have invited telecoms entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa back home. Masiyiwa, the founder of Econet Wireless, has been in self-imposed exile for the past 18 years after falling out with the government.

However, he is expected back in the country to present at the “National Dialogue” forum on the 1st of March in Harare.

Although Masiyiwa is expected to present on “The role of innovation and entrepreneurship in the new Zimbabwe” he is yet to confirm his attendance. President Mnangagwa is on record urging all Zimbabwean businesspeople in the diaspora to return home and help rebuild the country.

More: Business Weekly