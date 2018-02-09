MDC-T now has three acting Presidents

Chaos seems to be reigning in the country’s biggest opposition party, the MDC-T as all three of the party’s vice presidents claim to be in charge. Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa have all claimed to be the rightful acting president in the absence of veteran party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who is undergoing treatment in South Africa. All three are utilising social media to stake their claims

Here are the various claims:

nelson chamisa @nelsonchamisa In my capacity as the Acting President of the people’s party of excellence,I’ve pressed the reset button as we set the party 4 election preparedness,policy articulation & dealing with all hygiene issues.I’ve just met with parly caucus & all the 12 provinces.We’re clear & focused! 482

Party spokesperson Obert Gutu and presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka have also said contrasting statements regarding the leadership of the party, although, both claim they will be vindicated in future.

Said Gutu:

While Tamborinyoka said: