EU, US government pays tribute to Tsvangirai

The United States Government has issued a statement to express its condolences on the passing of MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all the people of Zimbabwe.

“We join Zimbabweans from across the country in mourning the passing of a national hero and political icon who fearlessly stood against injustice and tirelessly fought for peace and democratic principles.”

“We salute his relentless struggle and great personal sacrifices for the equitable treatment of all Zimbabweans, and his insistence that every voice in Zimbabwe share the right to be heard. We hope that his spirit of compromise for the good of the country and his determination will help carry Zimbabwe forward to a brighter future.”

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has paid tribute to the late MDC-T party leader Morgan Tsvangirai, saying he would be missed by the world for the pro-democracy principles he stood for during his life time.

Tsvangirai died Wednesday in South Africa where he was receiving medical treatment. The late opposition party leader was battling colon cancer which he was diagnosed with three years ago.

In a statement Thursday, the EU’s Harare head office said the former Zimbabwean Prime minister would be “sadly missed”.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that we have learned of the passing away of Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, opposition leader and Zimbabwean Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity from 2009 – 2013, after a long and brave battle with cancer,” reads the statement.

“He will be remembered as a great trade unionist and a courageous man who, as President of the Movement for Democratic Change since its foundation in 1999, stood up for multi-party democracy and justice.”

Tsvangirai’s death ends a long campaign that brought him jailings, beatings and accusations of treason as he tried to topple the Zanu PF-led government.

At the time of his death veteran politician had united the founder members of the MDC and established a coalition through which he again looked to challenge Zanu PF in elections due this year.