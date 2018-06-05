PICTURE of Chamisa drinking beer goes viral

A photo of a young Nelson Chamisa drinking beer is doing rounds on social media.

MDC president Mr Nelson Chamisa has since swapped the bottle of beer for a bible. He is an ordained pastor with the Apostolic Faith Mission church.

Yesterday we published a picture of Chamisa and Biti praying at some unknown location in Harare. Another picture also appeared of president ED Mnangagwa praying.

It appears whatever Chamisa does, ED Mnangagwa can do as well. They all pray and use the bible.

ED had his beer moment if you remember the career defining ‘I AM THE BOSS’ incident.