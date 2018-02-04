JOHANNESBURG – The Commercial Farmers Union of Zimbabwe said it was against people in South Africa who want to cross the border and gain from the country’s agricultural opportunities.

The union called on the government to give preference to its members as the country works to stabilise the economy.”We know that there are people in South Africa who want to come across the border and there are people who even claiming to be agents saying we will find agriculture opportunities in Zimbabwe. We would as a union discourage that because of the basis that we want our farmers to be given opportunities.