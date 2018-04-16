War Veterans, MDC-T And EFF Want Mnangagwa To Force Mugabe To Give Up His 20 Farms

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said the are ready to team up with the opposition MDC-T and little-known Zimbabwe Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to dispossess former President Robert Mugabe of his reported 20 farms and leave him with one in line with government’s one-man-one-farm policy.

Said Mahiya:

We fought Mugabe because of his corruption and have demanded for a long time that the policy of one-man-one farm should be implemented without exception. We are not in this supporting or personalising issues against Mugabe, but this has been our clarion call that Mugabe’s corruption was stinking across Zimbabwe, beginning with the multiple farms that he owns.

When contacted for comment by NewsDay, MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said their campaign was not only targeting Mugabe, but all multiple farm owners.

EFF leader Innocent Ndibali said they would soon petition President Emmerson Mnangagwa demanding that he forces Mugabe to relinquish 20 of his 21 farms.

More: NewsDay