Tobacco sales record 19% increase

The 2018 tobacco sales have recorded a 19 percent increase raking in over $470 million compared to $394 million earned during the same period last year.

ey..doesmatter muvimbi – ethical leaf tobacco general manager

Latest statistics by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) shows interesting trends whereby the tobacco bales rejected have significantly dropped by 20 percent, no price riots were recorded this season while the bulk of farmers confirmed the prices of the leaf were a cut above the previous season.

TIMB has recorded a 19 percent increase in sales compared to last year, with Ethical Leaf Tobacco General Manager Mr Doesmatter Muvimbi anticipating the national output to surpass the initial target of 200 million kgs this season.

Meanwhile, highest prices at auction floors remained stagnant at $4.99 per kg while at contractors’ best quality fetched tobacco $6.25 per kg.