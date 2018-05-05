Farmers implored to grow small grains

Farmers in arid and semi arid regions have been implored to grow small grains as they are drought resistant and have numerous health benefits as well as provide lucrative income to the farmer.

The call was made at a field day in Rusape held at Mrs Stella Yekeye who won an assortment of prices for emerging tops in a millet farming competition sponsored by the Kumboyedza Group.

Mrs Yekeye a small scale farmer from Mupambawashe village near Gurure area in Nyazura scooped top price for the best farmer and a field day was held at her 1 hectare millet field.

She implored fellow farmers to adhere to set requirements to come up with quality crops and achieve maximum yields, while Agritex Extension officers and the local area traditional leadership commended the farmer for her outstanding yields.

Kumboyedza Group finger millet project facilitator Dr Ben Chiganze implored farmers in semi arid regions to grow finger millet for its numerous benefits.

Small grains are drought resistant and mature early while they also have a long shelf life and numerous health benefits. – ZBC