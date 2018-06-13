Chipinge a sleeping economic giant: Minister

The government has pledged to increase its support to farmers in Chipinge while also urging local farming organisations to sub-contract out growers in order to realise the district’s agriculture maximum potential and restore the country’s bread-basket status.

Speaking during the tour of Enhoek Estate in Chipinge, the Minister of State for Manicaland province Senator Monica Mutsvangwa says the new administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa seeks to promote productivity by farmers in the district, describing Chipinge as a sleeping economic giant; a position that cement calls to declare the district a special economic zone.

Minister Mutsvangwa says the new dispensation promotes productivity and urged farmers to consider joint ventures.

She also implored large companies to sub-contract out-growers to promote the growing of lucrative avocado and macadamia nuts farming and increase the country’s export receipts.

“Chipinge is a sleeping economic giant that will, through government support and more investments realise its full potential,” she said.

Enhoek Estate owner Steryl Willemse says he intends to increase his avocado and macadamia nuts from 80 hectares and 150 hectares to 120 and 250 hectares respectively, as there is a huge demand of the products on the international market, adding that support to local farmers will certainly help them tap into the export market.

“There is great potential to boost productivity in Chipinge taking into account the good climatic conditions and huge demand of the unique agriculture produce produced in the area,” Willemse said.

Enhoek Estate also specialises in tea growing and processing which is part of the major agricultural products in the district that also boasts of coffee and huge forest plantations. – ZBC