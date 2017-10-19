Woman who accused Nelly of rape wants case dropped

A woman who accused US rap artist Nelly of rape has asked police to stop the investigation, her lawyer has said.

The musician, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, was arrested last week after a woman said he raped her on his tour bus in a town outside Seattle.

He denies the claim.

Lawyer Karen Koehler said the woman, who has not been named, has asked police and prosecutor to “put a halt on the investigation”.

A letter posted on the lawyer’s website goes on to say the woman would not testify in any criminal proceedings against Nelly.

The woman “wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her” and she “wants this to end”, the letter added.

“We do not live in a society where a 21-year-old college student can feel safe enough to pursue criminal charges against a celebrity for an alleged rape”.

It says: “She never wanted notoriety. She never wanted a dime from that man. She wants to go back to school and to graduate. And this she cannot do if she remains hidden in her room, crying her heart out”.

Nelly, a Grammy-winning rapper, was arrested early on Saturday last week by police in Auburn, about 30km (20m) south of Seattle. He was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree rape and released later that day.

His lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, welcomed news of the letter.

“Her reckless accusation, once investigated thoroughly, was exposed for what it was – a fabrication. A fabrication that has caused Nelly and his family to suffer emotionally and financially,” he said.

“I am suggesting that Nelly seeks a public apology. I am further suggesting that Nelly considers whatever legal options are available to him. Nelly thanks his fans for their unwavering loyalty.”

Following the accusations, the rapper tweeted to deny the “false and defaming allegation”.

In a series of tweets the father-of-two also apologised to his family for "putting myself in a situation where I could be victimised".