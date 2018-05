‘The Daily Show’ host and South African born comedian, Trevor Noah recently sat down with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, to discuss his “End of Days” comedy, where he looks at the upside to the political climate in the USA and UK.

As Amanpour questioned the internationally acclaimed comedian about his stance in comedy, Noah was quick with his responses.

On UK politics, Noah said, Brexit was, in many ways, the precursor to Trump.

Watch the full interview here: