Tupac accuser details disturbing gang rape star orchestrated because he wanted to ‘share’ her

The woman that accused hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur of sexual assault has recalled the incident publicly for the first time since the trial.

In an interview with VladTV, Ayanna Jackson details how she met the Changes hitmaker and what transpired on the night he orchestrated her gang rape.

She was 18 or 19 in 1993 when she met Tupac at Nell’s Nightclub in downtown Manhattan. ” I was having some champagne and he walked up behind me,” she recalled. “I had some jeans on that night. And he placed his hands into the back pockets of my jeans … We progressed out of the VIP into the nightclub to dance.”

Jackson said that they were soon kissing on the dance floor and he boldly asked her to perform oral sex on him there and then.

Although her character in his 2017 All Eyez On Me posthumous biopic obliged, she insists that she actually declined.

“As we were dancing, kissing — we were kissing — and he lowered my head,” she recalled. “I did not give fellatio that night on the dance floor, which everyone wants to know.”

That night she says she went back with him to his hotel room and they had consensual sex. She adds that they hung out on another two or three occasions before November 18 when he invited her to his room at the Parker Meridien Hotel in New York.

She says she was straddling him in bed and giving him a massage when several people walked in. According to Jackson Tupac allegedly said: “These are my boys. I like you so much, I decided to share you with them” and forced her into a group sex with members of her entourage despite her protests.



“Because he has his hand in my braids, I can’t physically move around,” she said.

Prison time

The musician was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse after the highly controversial assault case and sentenced to four and half years in prison but was released after 9 months.

Shakur, whose hits included Hail Mary and Brenda’s Got A Baby, was just 25 when he was fatally shot in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 7 September 1996 and died days later. He maintained his innocence up until his death.

In a 1994 Arsenio Hall Show interview, he said that her accusations were hurtful.

“It bothers me so much to go through my life, and everything I did in my life, to coming out of a household with just women, to get to this point and have a woman say I took something from her,” he said. – IBTimes