Trevor Noah fills up London’s O2 Arena

JOHANNESBURG – Trevor Noah, the South African comedian and TV personality based in the United States, continued to take over the world with his comedy as his latest stand up show attracted 16,000 people in London over the weekend.

Noah took to Instagram to declare his appreciation to fans that supported him. He joked that the newlyweds, Megan Markle and Prince Harry “wanted to come” but had other commitments.

“When I performed my first solo show in London I had 150 amazing people in the audience. Last night, 6 years later, 16,000 people joined me at the O2 arena in London for one of the greatest shows of my life. Thank you, everyone, for making last night a dream come true and thank you to Megan Markle and Harry Prince, I know you wanted to come but you had already paid for the church,” he said.

South Africans took to Twitter to congratulate the 34-year-old comedian.

Penny Vera-Sanso @pverasanso Standing ovation for #trevornoah at a packed O2 Arena, London. Hard to believe such tough subjects can be handled with so much gentle, incisive humour, bringing everyone alongside. Take hate, wrap it up with humour and love and send it back – the philosophy works! 2

Faheem Chaudhry @FaheemChaudhry . @Trevornoah has always been superb live. But last night in London he reached another level. So polished. It felt like he was having a 1 on 1 conversation with all 16 000 people in the @TheO2. SA you can be very proud of the levels our guy has reached 15

The O2 Arena confirmed the good news.

eNCA