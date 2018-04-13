Trevor Dongo, Extra Large in sensational comeback

CELEBRATED Harare -based R and B singer, Trevor Dongo and formidable comic duo, Extra Large will make a sensational return to Mutare to serenade their fans when they perform at Club Mandisa tomorrow (Saturday) evening.

Dongo told The Weekender that he will sample some songs from his forthcoming album due for release next month.

“It will be a memorable show. To all my fans, I will not disappoint. I will make sure I will stage their favourite songs just to make sure that they enjoy the show. It is a show not to miss. I will also sample new tracks from my forthcoming projects. I can not disclose it right now but it will be a surprise,” he said.

Dongo made his debut international tour in 2012 when he embarked on a United Kingdom tour together with local hip hop gurus Maskiri and Leonard Mapfumo. In May 2014, he was part of the Zimbabwean artists that descended in the United Kingdom for the UK summer Festival. This saw Dongo and the other six staging three shows in Luton, Coventry and Manchester.