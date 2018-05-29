TLC, Dru Hill and SWV to perform in South Africa

This September love will definitely be in the spring air with Glen 21’s inaugural Soul Fest hitting our shores. The festival will take you back in time to the 90’s when R&B music was filled with color, rhythm and a whole lot of love.

Soul Fest is about bringing the music back to the people and taking us down memory lane with each and every song. The line-up will have every single R&B fan up on their feet singing along to every single lyric. This will be the ultimate throwback experience not to be missed.

The R&B and Soul music festival is set to hit South Africa’s major cities, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town for three days.

Entertainment company Glen 21 presents three internationally acclaimed bands, TLC, SWV and Dru Hill. With these artists you won’t be chasing waterfalls but and they will certainly leave you weak.

Glen Netshipise, Director of Glen 21 Entertainment said that, “We are so excited to bring these 3 iconic bands to South Africa. Soul Fest is a really special platform to us and our aim is to continue to bring South African fans nostalgic music that they love”.

Billboard nominations, American Music Awards and Latex outfits are the base of the musical journey that will ignite your flashbacks of family gatherings, Sunday music, break-ups and make-ups in September.

TLC

Female group TLC (orignally made up of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas) have scored nine top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including four number one hit singles “Waterfalls”, “No scrubs”, “Unpretty” & “creep”. The group went quiet in the early 2000s after the passing of their member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in 2002, and released their final album TLC in 2017 which featured the single ‘Way Back’.

Dru Hill

Male R&B group Dru Hill released major hits such as “How deep is your love”, “In My Bed” and “Never Make a Promise”, and they have recorded seven Top 40 hits.

The group consists of lead singer Mark “Sisqó” Andrews, Tamir “Nokio” Ruffin and, Larry “Jazz” Anthony, and James “Woody Rock” Green.

SWV

Sisters With Voices, popularly known as SWV, are a group of sisters Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson & Leanne “Lelee” Lyons that formed their group back in 1986.

The sisters are best known for their hits “Weak” & “Right here/ Human nature”, and after the release of their latest album in 2016 titled “Still”, they became one of the best selling R&B bands of all time from selling more than 25 million records.

The Dates for the inaugural Soul Fest are:

JOHANNESBURG – Ticket Pro Dome Saturday, 1st September

DURBAN – Jonsson Kings Park (Outer fields) Sunday, 2nd September

CAPE TOWN – Grand Arena, Grand West Tuesday, 4th September

Tickets will be on sale from Tuesday, 29th May 2018 at www.ticketpro.co.za starting at R490.

IOL