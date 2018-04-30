Thomas Mapfumo ‘pulls a political punch’ during live performance in Zim – report

Zimbabwe’s outspoken musician Thomas Mapfumo reportedly “pulled a political punch” at his homecoming concert over the weekend when he performed a song critical of the new administration.

According to NewsDay, the legendary musician’s homecoming event touched off a storm with his satirical song, “Chauya, Chauya” (come what may).

The song touched on the southern African country’s political situation and its struggles for democracy.

As Mapfumo performed his song, thousands of his supporters seemed to validate its lyrics by raising their open hand palm chanting the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) party’s slogans.

Mapfumo last week challenged young people to make a stand against the country’s current crop of leaders, whom he described as “old and unable to bring about any fundamental change”.

According to Daily News, Mapfumo criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, saying the removal of Robert Mugabe had only ushered in “cosmetic changes”.

Mapfumo also said that the country’s future was looking bleak without young people playing a leading role in its affairs.



This led some analysts to claim that the legendary musician had endorsed the country’s main opposition party candidate Nelson Chamisa,40, NewsDay said.

Mapfumo performed alongside another legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi at the Glamis Arena, Harare on Saturday.

Mukanya, 72, was performing in Zimbabwe for the first time after more than a decade.