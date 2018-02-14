Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

On behalf of myself, my family and the rest of Chimurenga music fraternity I am saddened to hear about the death of Cde Morgan Tsvangirai, the founding President of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). I send my heartfelt condolences to his family, the party and the nation at large.

Cde Morgan Tsvangirai will be remembered as a dedicated activist, resilient leader of the trade union movement, who industriously served the workers to the end. He left an indelible mark as a trade unionist and championed the cause of social justice and economic transformation without fear or favour before he joined the political struggle.

We shall forever remain indebted to him for his revolutionary contribution in the struggle for democracy in Zimbabwe.

We lower our banners in honour of this fallen cadre and we shall keep his spirit alive by continuing with the struggle for democracy and good governance in Zimbabwe.

I do hope that his party will work on efforts to unite and continue with the struggle to complete the democratic change.

Go well Our Hero

Thomas Mapfumo

Oregon