The drama began over the weekend when Drake responded to Pusta T dissing him on his new track ‘Infrared’.

Pusha T called out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter a few years ago with the line: “It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin,” referring to Quentin Miller the rapper that was named as Drake’s ghostwriter.

While Drake is currently in “album mode” the ‘Nice for What’ rapper made some time to address Pusha T’s claims in his ‘Duppy Freestyle’.

In the freestyle, Drake reveals that he worked on two of Kanye’s tracks and claims that Pusha T is not even in the top 5 five rappers on G.O.O.D Music. Kanye is Pusha T’s executive producer for his upcoming album, from the ‘LIfe of Pablo’.

“What do you really think of the n—a that’s makin’ your beats?/ I’ve done things for him I thought that he never would need/ Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me/ I pop style for 30 hours, then let him repeat.”

Drake continued: “You not even top 5 as far as your label talent goes. You send shots, well, I got to challenge those.”

Pusha T then quote tweeted the diss track telling Drake to send the invoice for the extra promotion he claims to have given the “Sweet Serenade” rapper.

Drake, being the king of petty, posted the “invoice” on Instagram charging Pusha T $100 000 for promotional assistance and career reviving.

You’re welcome. 🦉 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 25, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

Pusha T then went for the jugular with not only his response to the ‘Duddy Freestyle’ but with single art too.

Dubbed ‘The Story of Adidon’, Drake is pictured in blackface with the rapper using Jay Z ‘The Story of O.J.’ as the beat for the track and using its cover art as inspiration.

In ‘The Story of Adidon’ Pusha T calls out Drake for being a “deadbeat” dad, and name drops his whole family, even telling his father Dennis Graham to “stay off the Gram”.

Pusha T further claims that Drake is hiding his son with nude video model Sophie Brussaux and says that Drake initially ordered her to get an abortion.

Team Drizzy had no idea how to deal with this lashing since Drake bodied Meek Mill the last time this happened.