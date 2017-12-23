Rihanna shows off her VERY ample assets in skin-tight leather mini dress and matching coat for Jay-Z gig

She sparked engagement rumours earlier this month after being spotted with an eye-catching diamond on her wedding finger.

But Rihanna did her utmost to draw attention away from any wedding plans with her outfit choice as she arrived at The Forum on Thursday night for Jay-Z’s anticipated Los Angeles concert.

The superstar looked sensational in a tiny and tight leather mini dress, showing off her bombshell curves.

Rihanna, 29, dressed to impress in her black leather mini, with the halter-neck design highlighting her ample assets which threatened to spill out of the low-cut dress.

A thigh-skimming hemline also displayed the Diamonds singer’s legs as she made her way to the gig.

The singer matched her sizzling dress with a long leather coat draped around her shoulders and strappy heels.

