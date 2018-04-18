R Kelly accused of ‘intentionally’ infecting woman with an STD

R&B singer R Kelly has been accused by his former partner of intentionally infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease.

The unnamed woman was the victim of “unlawful restraint” during her alleged 11-month relationship with the singer, her lawyer, Lee Merritt, has claimed.

The 51-year-old musician, whose real name is Robert Kelly, is also alleged to have tried to make her a member of the “sex cult” he is accused of running.

In her police affidavit, she said the singer “knowingly and intentionally infected her with a sexually transmitted disease without her knowledge”.

In a statement released ahead of a planned press conference, Mr Merritt claimed his client was 19 when she started a sexual relationship with Kelly.

He went on to accuse the singer of “predatory, controlling and abusive behaviour” and “furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor”.

He said: “Our client filed a criminal complaint with the Dallas Police Department identifying Robert ‘R’ Kelly as her assailant in a sexual assault incident resulting in serious bodily injury occurring in Dallas, Texas.”

He added: “During this period, our client was the victim of several forms of criminal misconduct by Kelly, including, but not limited to, unlawful restraint, furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor, and aggravated assault (via the referenced intentional STD infection). These offences occurred while our client was being groomed to join Kelly’s sex cult.”

Dallas police said they were investigating the allegations against one of America’s best-selling musicians.

A representative for Kelly, did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment but they told The Washington Post that the musician “categorically denies all claims and allegations”.

Kelly, who has sold 40 million albums, has faced a number of accusations of sexual misconduct, making indecent images of children and other offences.

Last year the Chicago-born singer denied allegations he was holding a number of young women in a so-called cult.

Despite having faced previous accusations of sexual misconduct Kelly was never found guilty.

He was twice arrested a decade ago over claims he was involved in sexual activity with an underage girl, although no charges were brought. – The Independent (UK)