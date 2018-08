Why, Onika Why? Was the general response on the Twitterverse after international rapper superstar Nicki Minaj had a Twitter meltdown on Sunday following the official announcement that “Queen” will bow in at number 2 on the Billboard 200 charts this week.

Nicki meltdown comes after the rapper’s new album “Queen” didn’t reach its expected first-week sales targets.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper then blamed Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, their seven-month-old daughter Stormi Webster and Spotify.

Nicki told fans that she would justify her meltdown during Queen Radio on Tuesday and that she has a freestyle ready to address everything. View image on Twitter QUEEN ✔@NICKIMINAJ