London – Mariah Carey thinks Time’s Up needs to come to the music industry.

The ‘Fantasy’ singer backed the anti-sexual harassment initiative by wearing black to the Golden Globe awards on Sunday but she thinks it isn’t only Hollywood that needs to change and she’d like to be a “consultant” to help take the campaign further.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Of course it’s important for me to support the movement, there’s no way I couldn’t. I had a few conversations with Kerry Washington, just talking about the whole thing.

“And even in the music business, we haven’t even touched on that ball of wax. But I think I need to be a consultant when it’s time to talk about that.”

Mariah received her first ever Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song for ‘The Star’, which she co-wrote with Marc Shaiman and performed in the animated movie of the same name, and though she lost out to Pasek & Paul for ‘This Is Me’, which features in ‘The Greatest Showman’, she wasn’t upset as she was “honoured” to be on the shortlist.

She said: “As a songwriter, this is a huge honor, and especially as a female, we don’t always get acknowledged as songwriters, so that kind of goes with tonight’s theme.”

And the 47-year-old singer was particularly thrilled with the recognition because ‘The Star’ was such a hit with her six-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

She said: “They love it, they loved the movie. I think it’s such a good movie for kids, for families. I’m honoured to have been able to work with Marc Shaiman who’s just an incredible musician and fantastic songwriter, and we worked together on this song called ‘The Star,’ and here we are at the Golden Globes.”

Bang Showbiz