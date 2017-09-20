Mariah Carey sued

Mariah Carey has been hit with a $70,000 (£51,000) lawsuit from a Christmas choir that claims she breached their contract for a series of concerts.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Broadway Inspirational Voices had been due to performance nine Christmas shows with the singer last year at The Beacon Theatre in New York. They expected to perform songs like Jesus, What a Wonderful Child, Joy to The World, and Carol of the Bells with the All I Want for Christmas hitmaker.

The collective claim that the drama started when the songstress allegedly failed to pay a $4000 security deposit.

They claim they were later cut from her set with little explanation following the 46-year-old singer’s abrupt decision to take the show in a different direction.

“We have decided to go another direction with regard to the choir,” was the reason offered by Michael Morobitto, Carey’s production manager, according to the suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court. He allegedly cited a “series of events beyond [his] control.”

The nonprofit group previously worked with the Hero hitmaker during her Christmas concert series in 2014 and the concert went off without a hitch. The suit adds that the earnings from the cancelled gigs would have benefited underprivileged children.

“As a result BIV postponed plans to use the promised payments to fund a music program at an elementary school whose art program had been cut,” the papers filed with the Manhattan Supreme Court stated.

In addition to reimbursement for gigs, the choir is seeking additional damages to be determined at trial for breach of contract. – IBTimes