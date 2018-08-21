Madonna’s VMA Aretha Franklin Tribute slammed: Where’s Kanye when you need him?

Madonna was set to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, but the speech seemed to be all about herself.

MTV asked Madonna to honour Franklin, who died on 16 August, during her introduction for the video of the year winner announcement. Most of the tribute to Franklin, however, was spent explaining the early origins of Madonna’s career.

The only mention of Franklin was that Madonna sang “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman” to – ultimately unsuccessfully – audition for a song. She credited that failure with launching her into a different opportunity that led to the rest of her career.

She added towards the end of her speech: “I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. Respect. Long live the queen.”

