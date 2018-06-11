However, what set tongues wagging this week, is the official tour book — and the nude snaps which lies within.

The book contains a series of pictures of Bey and Jay Z nudes. One snap is of the celebrity couple in bed, with Bey’s cakes on display. And another her skinny dipping at a beach again.

BEYONCÉ LEGION@BeyLegion

Beyoncé 🔥🍑

BEYONCÉ LEGION@BeyLegion

Beyoncé & JAY-Z 🔥🍑

BEYONCÉ LEGION@BeyLegion

Tour Book 🔥🍑

via @ggeordiesnore

BEYONCÉ LEGION@BeyLegion

Tour Book 🔥🍑

via @ggeordiesnore

And while most people just admired the artistic nature, it didn’t take long for people weigh in on Bey’s marriage, or to draw up comparisons between her and Kim Kardashian West.

🤨@HeSuchACharmer

I wish I could’ve gone my whole life without seeing that picture of Jay Z and Beyoncé naked in bed

apex predator@misterbrownsays

Beyoncé does a lot more than post nudes but ok 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://twitter.com/kaydadzie/status/1005572838034722816 

🌈@_renaey_xx

The way people are involved in Beyoncé’ s marriage 🤣 like they know what’s best for her

Kwaku D.@Kaydadzie

Isn’t this the same typa shit people hate on Kim K for? https://twitter.com/beylegion/status/1005529133726752769 

she’s coming.@koryonceT

Beyoncé didn’t even post this on social media, it was apart of the visuals in OTR. Kim K post things as a distraction and actually gets praised. Beyoncé doesn’t do anything, literally but post her ig pics, and go on tour with her husband. Yall love to find ways to dislike her.

Mans Honest@MansHonest

Only on twitter

Beyonce post a naked pic,they make it about Kim

Cassper says something, they make it about Aka

Bonang says something.they make it about Aka

Aka says something,they make it about zinhle and Bonang,plus cassper

Cassper says something,they make it about boity

Yoli@aNameToCarry

Beyoncé has been versions of naked for years so I’m not understanding why people are pressedt.

emotional shawty@King_Alu

they were. but the dishonesty is pretending you don’t know why kim’s are often received with disdain. but anyway. https://twitter.com/MpumiNgwenyas/status/1005951856084967425 

