However, what set tongues wagging this week, is the official tour book — and the nude snaps which lies within.

The book contains a series of pictures of Bey and Jay Z nudes. One snap is of the celebrity couple in bed, with Bey’s cakes on display. And another her skinny dipping at a beach again.

And while most people just admired the artistic nature, it didn’t take long for people weigh in on Bey’s marriage, or to draw up comparisons between her and Kim Kardashian West.