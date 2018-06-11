However, what set tongues wagging this week, is the official tour book — and the nude snaps which lies within.
The book contains a series of pictures of Bey and Jay Z nudes. One snap is of the celebrity couple in bed, with Bey’s cakes on display. And another her skinny dipping at a beach again.
And while most people just admired the artistic nature, it didn’t take long for people weigh in on Bey’s marriage, or to draw up comparisons between her and Kim Kardashian West.
I wish I could’ve gone my whole life without seeing that picture of Jay Z and Beyoncé naked in bed
Beyoncé does a lot more than post nudes but ok https://twitter.com/kaydadzie/status/1005572838034722816 …
The way people are involved in Beyoncé’ s marriage like they know what’s best for her
Kwaku D.@Kaydadzie
Isn’t this the same typa shit people hate on Kim K for? https://twitter.com/beylegion/status/1005529133726752769 …
Beyoncé didn’t even post this on social media, it was apart of the visuals in OTR. Kim K post things as a distraction and actually gets praised. Beyoncé doesn’t do anything, literally but post her ig pics, and go on tour with her husband. Yall love to find ways to dislike her.
Only on twitter
Beyonce post a naked pic,they make it about Kim
Cassper says something, they make it about Aka
Bonang says something.they make it about Aka
Aka says something,they make it about zinhle and Bonang,plus cassper
Cassper says something,they make it about boity
Beyoncé has been versions of naked for years so I’m not understanding why people are pressedt.
they were. but the dishonesty is pretending you don’t know why kim’s are often received with disdain. but anyway. https://twitter.com/MpumiNgwenyas/status/1005951856084967425 …
