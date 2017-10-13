Kim Kardashian has put Kanye West on a ‘daddy diet’ and this is what he’ll be eating

Kanye West is being put on a diet by his wife Kim Kardashian despite the reality TV star feeling “insecure” about her body after unflattering bikini pictures surfaced of her on holiday in Mexico.

The 36-year-old star – who is expecting her third child with West via surrogate in January – has shaped up since the ordeal and feels much better about herself.

She wants her 40-year-old husband to follow suit and is reportedly putting him on a “daddy diet” ahead of the arrival of their latest addition to the family early next year.

Kardashian West is allegedly ordering her husband to embark on a strict training and diet regime so that he’s “feeling his best” as they expand their brood, which currently comprises of daughter North, four, and Saint, one.

In a bid to tackle West’s weight, a source told The Sun: “She needs Kanye full of energy, so Kanye’s on a daddy diet that will see him work out three times a week, increasing to five times a week within six weeks.

“He’ll have a six pack by Christmas. Kim doesn’t want to put extra pressure on [Kanye] but wants him to be feeling his best for the challenges of being a dad to three children.”

The insider also claims that the Flashing Lights hitmaker has a love for indulging in comfort food such as mac and cheese and fried chicken, and often orders takeout meals to the studio when he is working.

The overeating was supposedly triggered by West’s particularly difficult year of having his Stronger tour cancelled and being less active while working on new music.

His new diet is said to be “paleo-inspired” to benefit his new and intense gym schedule and won’t cut out carbohydrates.

A paleo diet typically cuts out cereal grains, legumes, dairy, refined sugar, potatoes, processed foods, refined vegetables and salt. What you can eat, however, is grass fed meat, fish and seafood, fruit and vegetables, eggs, nuts and seeds and healthy oils including olive, walnut and flaxseed. Inviting.

Kardashian used the Mexico beach snaps as a motivation to snap back into shape after she claimed that the images had been “photo-shopped”. Her sisters Kourtney and Khloe revealed that the star is “not normally as insecure” as she has been about her body.

She said on last week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians: “I don’t get it, I literally don’t look like this. Like, I’m so insecure, I just can’t take it.”

