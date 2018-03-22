Kevin Hart to be a ‘billionaire’ by 45

Kevin Hart wants to be a billionaire by the time he’s 45.

The ‘Central Intelligence’ star is aiming to build up his wealth in the next seven years and becoming a “mogul”.

He told Variety magazine: “The goal of being a mogul is a real one. I want to be a billionaire … I’m 38. By the time I’m 45, you guys are going to be telling a completely different story.”

Meanwhile, Kevin previously insisted he doesn’t believe in fame and claims the public unfairly “build” celebrities up only to “beat them down” again.

He said: “This s**t ain’t real. It can be snatched from you. Look at how many stars they build up to beat down. Look at Britney Spears when she was the hottest thing ever. Then Britney went through a meltdown and everybody is like ‘Well we don’t know about this f***ing chick here.’ Then she got back again and everybody was like, ‘We love you Britney!’ It was like ‘What?!’ You’re f***ing all over the place, people.

“It’s not like your life changes because of the level of success that you have. At the end of the day people are people. If you come up to take a picture of me and I’m with my kids, I’m gonna politely tell you, ‘Hey man, I appreciate your support, but I’m on daddy time right now.’ As a person you should understand that.”

The 38-year-old actor has his own fair share of fans who go to extreme lengths to prove their devotion to him, with one tattooing his back with a picture of the actor’s face.

He said: “A guy got a tattoo of my face on his lower back. That was weird. I was like, ‘I don’t know what you did that for, sir. I don’t know why it’s there. I don’t really know what I’m supposed to do after seeing that. I guess thank you.'”

