Kendrick Lamar’s video for ‘LOVE.’ is a sensual masterpiece with a secret

“LOVE.” is the latest track Kendrick Lamar‘s widely hailed 2017 album, DAMN, to get a video release. Featuring nasally, sweet falsetto vocals from newcomer Zacari, it’s a song all about craving to be loved and the video sets this out pretty clearly.

Beginning with shots of the sea lapping at the shore as the sun moves down into a romantic, purple-tinged sunset, it moves on to a line-up of beautiful black women of all different skin tones and hair types who have the camera graze over them.



We then move into the narrative of Kendrick’s relationship breakdown: he and a woman begin by making love on the dinner table, but by the end of the sequence Kendrick is sitting alone, sipping from a Courvoisier bottle.

The video also reveals that his music might feature on the upcoming Marvel Black Panther movie soundtrack – a clapperboard reads: B. Panther Soundtrack Coming Soon.