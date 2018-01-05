Kendrick Lamar to produce ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as producer for the upcoming Black Panther movie soundtrack, and has released an amazing collaboration with SZA to celebrate.

The slow-burning ‘All The Stars’ features SZA on guest vocals, and comes produced by Sounwave. It’s taken from a wider project, with Lamar teaming up with filmaker Ryan Coogler to curate, write and produce music specific to Black Panther.

The collaboration is both the first time Marvel have featured multiple original recordings created specifically for a film into one of their superhero movies, and the first time Kendrick Lamar has ever soundtracked a film.

“I am honoured to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and [Top Dawg Entertainment] have in store,” said Coogler in a statement.

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as producer for the upcoming Black Panther movie soundtrack, and has released an amazing collaboration with SZA to celebrate.

The slow-burning ‘All The Stars’ features SZA on guest vocals, and comes produced by Sounwave. It’s taken from a wider project, with Lamar teaming up with filmaker Ryan Coogler to curate, write and produce music specific to Black Panther.

The collaboration is both the first time Marvel have featured multiple original recordings created specifically for a film into one of their superhero movies, and the first time Kendrick Lamar has ever soundtracked a film.

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as producer for the upcoming Black Panther movie soundtrack, and has released an amazing collaboration with SZA to celebrate.

The slow-burning ‘All The Stars’ features SZA on guest vocals, and comes produced by Sounwave. It’s taken from a wider project, with Lamar teaming up with filmaker Ryan Coogler to curate, write and produce music specific to Black Panther.

The collaboration is both the first time Marvel have featured multiple original recordings created specifically for a film into one of their superhero movies, and the first time Kendrick Lamar has ever soundtracked a film.