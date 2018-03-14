Katy Perry adds an extra show to Joburg tour

A new date has been added to Katy Perry’s Witness: The Tour show to South Africa, which takes place in July.

Big Concerts International, who are bringing the American multimillion-record-selling star, have added the new date of July 21 following an exceptionally big demand for tickets. The tour was initially planned to be held over two days, July 18 and 20, at Joburg’s TicketPro Dome.

This will be the star’s first performance in South Africa. “Tickets are selling quickly and fans are recommended to purchase quickly to avoid disappointment,” said the company.

Witness: The Tour is Perry’s first tour since the sold-out Prismatic World Tour, which she concluded in 2015.

Witness: The Tour has been described as “an imaginative trip from outer space to inner space, from the planets to the bottom of our oceans, and a musical journey through the singer’s milestones and mega hits right up to her latest album”.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday from Bigconcerts, but Discovery card-holders will get an exclusive 48-hour presale from 9am today via Discovery website. General tickets cost between R630 and R1 765 while the VIP Diamond Witness package costs R2 495 and R3 395 for the Blue Wing Hospital package.

Katy Perry made her debut in 2008 after signing with Capitol Records. She confirmed her global superstar status with the follow-up album Teenage Dream, released in 2010. Her 2013 third album, Prism, debuted at No 1 on iTunes in 100 countries and has sold more than 12.5 million copies.

The Star